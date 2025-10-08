EFF Raises Concerns over McKenzie’s SHEIN meeting | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have raised alarm over Minister Gayton McKenzie’s recent SHEIN meeting in Singapore, warning that it could undermine national trade priorities and marginalise local businesses.

The party has formally written to Mzwandile Masina, chairperson of Parliament’s Trade and Industry Committee, questioning the appropriateness of McKenzie’s engagement with the Chinese fashion giant during South Africa Focus Week.

According to the EFF, the discussions reportedly covered market access, manufacturing partnerships, and investment frameworks — areas that traditionally fall under the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) and the Department of Small Business Development.

“While collaboration with international partners can bring opportunities, this engagement raises serious issues regarding ministerial authority and alignment with South Africa’s trade and industrial priorities,” the EFF said.

The party insisted that talks of this nature should be led through a properly coordinated process under the DTIC, to ensure transparency and consistency with national objectives. It also questioned whether any formal commitments were made during the SHEIN meeting, calling for clarity on the outcomes.

SHEIN’s growing presence in global markets has drawn criticism for its impact on domestic textile and apparel industries. South Africa’s local clothing and manufacturing sectors have faced widespread factory closures, job losses, and challenges linked to cheap imports. The EFF warned that poorly managed partnerships with major foreign firms could worsen the situation, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and young designers who already struggle to access markets and support.

The party also cautioned that the meeting might undermine existing domestic initiatives such as the Foschini Group’s “Foschini Plan”, which aims to boost local production and retail capacity. “Any parallel engagement that gives preference to foreign corporations over local industry players contradicts the objectives of building a self-sustaining, inclusive economy,” it said.

Furthermore, the EFF highlighted the need to align such international engagements with the Department of Small Business Development, led by Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. It stressed that major corporations must not be allowed to dominate or displace local entrepreneurs.

The EFF has called for a joint portfolio committee session involving the DTIC, the Department of Small Business Development, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, and other relevant committees to improve transparency and oversight.

Earlier this week, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture confirmed that McKenzie met SHEIN representatives on 6 October in Singapore. The department stated that the SHEIN meeting focused on potential collaborations in fashion, sport, and creative sectors, with a particular emphasis on supporting inclusive sporting initiatives and empowering young designers.

Officials said the meeting formed part of a series of high-level engagements during the third edition of South Africa Focus Week, held from 6–11 October, which aims to promote South African business, culture, tourism, and innovation internationally.