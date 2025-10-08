ActionSA rejects extension of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, 8 October 2025– Opposition party ActionSA has condemned the South African government’s decision to extend the validity of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs) until 28 May 2027, calling it a sign of continued indecision and weak governance on immigration issues.

The party criticised Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber for what it described as the government’s failure to implement lasting immigration reforms. In a statement released this week, ActionSA argued that repeated extensions of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits highlight a lack of leadership and reluctance to take decisive action.

“This decision represents yet another act of indecision and weakness by a government that refuses to confront South Africa’s immigration crisis head-on,” the party said. “Our nation does not need endless extensions. We need decisive leadership, firm timelines, and a commitment to the rule of law.”

ActionSA maintained that while it supports a humane and orderly immigration system, it opposes the state’s ongoing reliance on temporary measures such as the extension of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits. The party warned that these short-term approaches erode public trust and compromise border integrity.

The opposition party also rejected Schreiber’s explanation that the extensions were required to allow further consultations with the Immigration Advisory Board. ActionSA said this offered little reassurance to citizens who have waited years for a permanent resolution.

“There is still no clear, time-bound plan to resolve this long-standing problem,” the party added. “This leaves South Africa’s borders vulnerable and its immigration system in disarray.”

ActionSA has urged the government to publish a comprehensive transition plan with strict deadlines for concluding consultations and implementing immigration reforms. It also called for the strengthening of the Border Management Authority and tighter internal enforcement measures to curb illegal immigration.

“Every further delay deepens social tensions, weakens accountability, and tells law-abiding South Africans that their government lacks the political courage to lead,” the statement concluded.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to promoting an immigration framework that is lawful, compassionate and accountable, while prioritising the security, employment and dignity of South African citizens.