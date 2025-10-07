North West Man Beats Mother to Death | Report Focus News

MOSIANE VIEW, South Africa- Police in South Africa’s North West province have condemned the killing of a 48-year-old woman who was beaten to death, allegedly by her 25-year-old son, before he was shot dead by a neighbour.

The incident took place on Saturday in Mosiane View, a village outside Mahikeng. Video footage circulated on social media shows the young man striking his mother repeatedly with a shovel in what police have described as a “gruesome and deeply distressing” attack.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselenyane confirmed that the suspect was fatally shot, allegedly by a neighbour who attempted to stop the assault. Authorities are investigating the shooting, but no arrests have been reported so far.

“The sadistic, gruesome and senseless death of a mother at the hands of her son is symptomatic of the scourge of satanic ritual practices or drug addiction to which most young people are exposed,” Tselenyane said. “Unfortunately, these issues are often ignored by parents and a nonchalant, apathetic society.”

Police say the motive for the attack remains unclear. However, they suspect that the son may have been struggling with substance abuse.

Community members expressed shock and sadness following the incident. Many have called for increased social support and intervention to address drug abuse and mental health challenges among young people in the province.

The North West Department of Social Development has urged residents to seek help when they notice signs of violent or erratic behaviour within families. Counselling services are being made available to those affected by the attack.

Police have appealed to the public to refrain from sharing the video online, citing concerns over the dignity of the deceased and the trauma it may cause to her relatives.

The investigation into both the killing and the neighbour’s intervention is ongoing.