Mkhwanazi Testifies Before Parly Committee on Police Corruption | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has become the first senior police official to testify before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating police corruption, political interference, and alleged criminal infiltration of the justice system.

Mkhwanazi appeared before the committee on Tuesday, outlining a series of claims he believes are critical to understanding what he describes as deep-rooted problems within law enforcement and state institutions.

The committee, which was set up earlier this year, is tasked with probing allegations made by Mkhwanazi himself. He has previously accused elements within the police of corruption and claimed that political meddling has severely undermined the effectiveness and independence of the justice system.

During his opening statement, Mkhwanazi reiterated that some criminal networks have allegedly penetrated law enforcement structures, posing potential threats to national security. “These are not isolated incidents,” he told committee members. “This is systemic, and if left unchecked, it will continue to weaken public trust in policing.”

The parliamentary committee will examine the full scope of these allegations, including, claims of organised criminal infiltration and political interference in operational decisions. Lawmakers are expected to hear testimony from other senior officials and experts in the coming weeks as part of a broader effort to address long-standing concerns about corruption within the police.

The hearings are seen as a significant step in tackling what many observers describe as a culture of impunity in parts of the country’s justice system. Parliament has stated that its ultimate goal is to ensure accountability and to strengthen public confidence in law enforcement.

Mkhwanazi’s testimony is expected to set the tone for a series of high-profile hearings that could shape future policing reforms in South Africa.