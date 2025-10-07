Madlanga Commission Summons Key Witnesses | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- The Madlanga Commission has formally issued notices to several individuals named during explosive testimony by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Madlanga Commission confirmed that Rule 3 notices had been served on a number of people of interest. Rule 3 empowers the commission to invite or compel individuals to appear and testify before the inquiry.

Among those named by Mkhwanazi in his testimony last month were business figures, Members of Parliament, and senior police officers. He alleged that attempts had been made to obstruct police investigations into criminal networks operating in Gauteng.

Mkhwanazi singled out alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, accusing him of communicating with North West businessmen Brown Mogotsi and Suleiman Carrim to destabilise ongoing police probes. He further implicated MPs Fadiel Adams and Dianne Kohler Barnard, accusing them of releasing confidential crime intelligence information to the public. According to his testimony, this disclosure led to the arrest of his ally, Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo.

Jeremy Michaels, spokesperson for the Madlanga Commission, confirmed that notices had been delivered to several people mentioned by Mkhwanazi, although he declined to name them at this stage. “Those individuals will be required to provide evidence before the commission,” he said.

Under the commission’s rules, witnesses can be compelled to attend public hearings. Failure to comply can result in criminal consequences, including possible prosecution.

The Madlanga Commission’s hearings are part of a broader inquiry into allegations of interference with law enforcement and political influence in criminal investigations.

The commission is set to resume its public proceedings on 13 October, when some of the implicated individuals are expected to testify.