DA Leader Steenhuisen Warns against Voting for Smaller Parties | Report Focus News

GQEBERHA, South Africa- Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has urged South Africans to avoid supporting smaller political parties, warning that fragmented voting patterns risk prolonging instability and poor service delivery in key municipalities.

Speaking at a rally in Gqeberha on Monday, Steenhuisen said that communities in struggling metros such as Nelson Mandela Bay would only see real improvements if voters gave one party a clear majority. He argued that coalition governments formed with multiple smaller groups often result in political gridlock, ultimately harming residents.

“People are suffering because there’s no stability,” Steenhuisen told supporters. “If we want change, voters must give a single party the power to govern properly. Otherwise, we will keep facing the same challenges year after year.”

The DA leader was in the Eastern Cape to announce Retief Odendaal as the party’s mayoral candidate ahead of the 2026 local government elections. Steenhuisen framed the upcoming vote as a crucial opportunity to restore reliable service delivery in municipalities that have been hampered by unstable coalitions.

His comments follow the recent merger of Rise Mzansi, the Good Party, and Build One South Africa (BOSA) into a new political formation called Unite for Change. The alliance intends to contest next year’s local polls as a united front, hoping to attract voters frustrated with larger parties.

However, Steenhuisen dismissed the effectiveness of such smaller movements. “People come along and form other parties like Rise Mzansi. Well, they didn’t rise in the last election. It’s like my soufflé — it never rises,” he said. “Thousands vote for these parties, but what happens afterwards? No new taps, no extra electricity. People are left disappointed.”

Steenhuisen’s warning seeks to consolidate support and position the DA as the most viable alternative for stable governance.