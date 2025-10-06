Two South Africans Killed in Zimbabwe Police Shootout | Report Focus News

NORTON, Zimbabwe- Zimbabwean police have shot and killed four suspected armed robbers, including two South African nationals, following an exchange of fire in Norton, near the capital Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident occurred on Friday, 3 October 2025, during an operation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) targeting a cross-border criminal syndicate. The group, reportedly originating from South Africa, had been linked to robberies in Harare, Bulawayo, and Kwekwe.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a serious shooting incident and exchange of fire by CID Homicide suspects in Norton on 3 October 2025,” police said in a statement.

Two detectives sustained serious injuries in the confrontation and were admitted to a local hospital. Police recovered the suspects’ passports, a getaway vehicle, and two 9mm firearms at the scene.

According to authorities, the detectives were tracking the syndicate when the suspects opened fire, leading to the shootout at Norton Tollgate along the Harare-Bulawayo road.

Zimbabwe has recently seen a rise in violent robberies. Last week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reported to Parliament that armed robberies had increased by 4% between January and August 2025, compared with the same period last year. While overall robbery cases dropped by 8%, robberies involving firearms have been rising, the deputy police commissioner for administration, Leny Ncube, told the Defence, Security and Home Affairs Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.

The police have also cautioned businesses, schools, and other institutions against keeping large sums of cash at premises, urging them to deposit funds in banks to reduce the risk of armed attacks.

The latest incident highlights ongoing challenges for Zimbabwean authorities as they tackle cross-border criminal networks and respond to an increase in violent robberies targeting urban and peri-urban areas.