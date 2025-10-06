Brown Mogotsi Insists He is Still an ANC Member | Report Focus News

MAHIKENG, South Africa- Contested North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has rejected claims by the African National Congress (ANC) that his membership has expired, insisting he remains a member “in good standing.”

The ANC announced last week that its records showed Brown Mogotsi was no longer part of the party, distancing itself from him amid allegations aired at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission is investigating claims of criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Mogotsi has been linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who faces attempted murder charges and has been denied bail. These links have intensified scrutiny of Mogotsi’s political and business activities.

In a statement, the ANC said: “Our membership records confirm that Mr Mogotsi’s ANC membership has expired. We now can confirm that Mr Mogotsi is therefore not an ANC member. The ANC wishes to make it clear: we distance ourselves unequivocally from any form of organised criminal activity.”

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula reiterated the party’s stance during a media briefing on Saturday, 4 October. “It took me time to go to the records. I went to the branch and the province. He’s not a member of the ANC. He’s just going up and down perambulating among leaders in his proximity,” Mbalula said.

However, speaking to SABC News on Monday, 6 October, Brown Mogotsi disputed the claim. “Let me confirm that I’m a member of the ANC in good standing. My membership only expires at the end of October,” he said. Mogotsi added that he had communicated with his local branch to verify this and had shared evidence with journalists.

He also admitted to receiving financial help from Matlala to attend the ANC’s January 8 rally in Cape Town but maintained that such donations were not improper. Mogotsi further suggested that Mbalula’s comments were directed at Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who has denied being Mogotsi’s associate.

Brown Mogotsi said he is prepared to testify before both the Madlanga Commission and a parliamentary ad hoc committee to give his side of the story as political tensions continue to mount.