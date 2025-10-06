ANC Unveils Economic Plan to Boost Growth and Key Sectors | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The African National Congress (ANC) has announced a new economic plan aimed at reviving South Africa’s struggling economy, with key measures focusing on Transnet, the mining sector and Eskom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled the ten-point plan on Monday during the closing session of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg. He pledged that the plan would be “fully implemented” to stimulate sustainable growth.

The economic plan was drafted by the NEC in response to widespread concerns about the country’s weak economic performance, declining infrastructure and low investor confidence. Ramaphosa said the interventions were designed to accelerate growth and strengthen critical industries.

One of the central priorities is the recovery of Transnet’s freight rail network, which has been hampered by inefficiencies and underinvestment. Improving logistics, he said, is essential to restoring the flow of goods and supporting exports.

The ANC is also seeking to rebuild South Africa’s chrome and manganese industries, aiming to increase the country’s export capacity and competitiveness in the global market. According to Ramaphosa, revitalising these sectors will help create jobs and attract foreign investment.

Eskom’s ageing infrastructure is another focus area. The plan calls for expanding transmission capacity to stabilise the power grid and support industrial growth. Reliable electricity supply remains a major challenge for businesses and households alike.

Ramaphosa stressed that the initiatives were not “empty promises” but practical steps toward recovery.

“We will focus on implementation and delivery. So it’s going to be implementation, implementation, implementation,” he said.

He added that the Government of National Unity would lead the rollout of the ANC’s economic plan, ensuring that all sectors work together to reignite growth.