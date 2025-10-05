Tensions Rise as South Africa Demands Mandela’s Release | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- The South African government is working to secure the release of Mandla Mandela and four other citizens detained by Israeli forces during a recent humanitarian flotilla mission to Gaza.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has been holding confidential talks with Israeli authorities to facilitate the release. President Cyril Ramaphosa has demanded the “immediate and unconditional” release of Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, along with the other South Africans.

The detainees include Carolyn Shelver, Dr Zaheera Soomar, Reaaz Moola and Dr Fatima Hendricks. They were reportedly taken into custody after the flotilla — intended to deliver aid to Gaza — was intercepted in international waters.

More than 400 activists, including author Zukiswa Wanner, were also detained. President Ramaphosa criticised Israel’s actions, saying the interception “violates international law and the sovereignty of the nations whose flags were flown on the flotilla vessels.”

Meanwhile, the Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine South Africa (HCW4P-SA) has welcomed the decision by the South African Medical Association (SAMA) to suspend relations with the Israeli Medical Association (IMA). SAMA has also called for the IMA’s suspension from the World Medical Association (WMA).

In a statement, HCW4P-SA praised the move, describing it as a demonstration of “integrity, moral courage, and genuine transformation from South Africa’s legacy of Apartheid.”

The flotilla incident has heightened diplomatic tensions and raised concerns about the safety of humanitarian missions in contested waters. South African officials say they are continuing negotiations and remain hopeful that Mandela and the other detainees will be released soon.