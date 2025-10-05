SAMA Suspends Israeli Medical ties amid Gaza Crisis | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has announced the immediate suspension of its relationship with the Israeli Medical Association (IMA), citing concerns over the ongoing Gaza crisis.

SAMA said its decision followed a comprehensive review of its professional and bilateral ties with the IMA. The association is also urging the World Medical Association (WMA) to suspend the IMA’s membership until “meaningful changes” are made.

The announcement comes amid escalating violence in Gaza and the detention of international activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla. The flotilla, carrying medicine, food, and protesters, was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters on Thursday. More than 40 vessels were involved, and many passengers, including South African citizens, were detained.

South Africa’s government, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, condemned the interception as a violation of international law. Authorities have called for the immediate release of the detained activists, including Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela.

In its statement, SAMA outlined several conditions for restoring ties with the IMA. These include demanding the release of Palestinian medical personnel, condemning the destruction of Gaza’s health system, rejecting the blockade on essential supplies, and ensuring proper medical care for Palestinians, particularly those in detention or conflict zones.

SAMA also said it would withdraw from international medical working groups where the IMA holds leadership positions, unless significant changes occur.

This move mirrors actions by other medical associations. Earlier this year, the British Medical Association voted to cut ties with the IMA, citing its failure to denounce attacks on Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.

The IMA has urged Israeli authorities to allow humanitarian aid and protect medical workers, but critics say its response has lacked strength and urgency in addressing the Gaza humanitarian crisis.