Hope Fades as Search for Missing British Tourist in eMkhuze Ends | Report Focus News

eMkhuze, South Africa- Authorities in South Africa have officially called off the physical search for a missing British tourist in the eMkhuze area of northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Elain McSorley, 71, was reported missing on Saturday, 27 September, after failing to return from a self-guided hike near the Ghost Mountain Inn and Safari. She was part of a tour group that had booked a one-night stay at the lodge, but she decided to walk alone shortly after arriving.

When she did not return, local authorities launched an extensive week-long rescue operation. The physical search involved multiple rescue teams, police dog units, drones, helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and community members.

Samantha Meyrick, spokesperson for IPSS Search and Rescue, confirmed that despite the scale of the effort, no trace of McSorley has been found.

“The woman was last seen on Saturday when she left her hotel for a walk. Despite a massive search operation led by uMkhuze SAPS, including helicopters, drones, K9 units, local community groups and search and rescue teams, there has been no sign of her,” Meyrick said.

The uMkhuze South African Police Service (SAPS) has now suspended the physical search, but the investigation remains ongoing. Police will continue to follow up on any leads and maintain contact with McSorley’s family and the British authorities.

McSorley’s disappearance has raised safety concerns among local tourism operators, as the eMkhuze area is a popular destination for hikers and safari-goers.

The British High Commission in Pretoria said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to McSorley’s relatives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local police.