Hamas Negotiator Returns to Spotlight after Deadly Doha Strike | Report Focus News

DOHA, Qatar- Hamas’s senior negotiator Khalil al-Hayya has appeared on television for the first time since last month’s Doha strike, in which Israel targeted him and other Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital.

In a pre-recorded message aired overnight in Qatar, al-Hayya broke weeks of silence, appearing calm but defiant. Six people were killed in the targeted strike, which drew international condemnation, including a rare rebuke from US President Donald Trump.

Hamas officials are believed to have survived the attack. Speaking to Al Araby TV, al-Hayya said he made no distinction between the relatives he lost in the Doha strike, including his son, and the thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza during nearly two years of war.

“We hope their blood will pave the way to victory, the way to Jerusalem, the way to the disgrace of the occupation, and the way to the dignity and triumph of the nation,” he said.

The statement was broadcast as negotiators travelled to Cairo for renewed talks aimed at halting the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes hostages could be freed within days.

The diplomatic push follows Hamas’s positive response to a roadmap proposed by President Trump for the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. Egyptian state-linked media reported that indirect discussions between Israel and Hamas would take place over two days, ahead of the second anniversary of the 7 October Hamas attacks and the ensuing conflict.

Al-Hayya did not mention the talks or a possible ceasefire in the portion of the interview broadcast. Instead, he focused on the suffering endured by Gazans during Israel’s prolonged military campaign.

Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have been leading efforts to broker a lasting ceasefire, hosting several rounds of negotiations in Doha and Cairo.

The Doha strike has intensified diplomatic efforts and placed renewed pressure on both sides to reach an agreement to end the devastating war in Gaza.