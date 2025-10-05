Badenoch Pledges 150 000 Deportations Under New Plan | Report Focus News

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom- Kemi Badenoch, a leading figure in the Conservative Party, has pledged to deport 150 000 migrants each year as part of a sweeping overhaul of Britain’s immigration system. The plan, set to be outlined at the party’s annual conference in Manchester, draws inspiration from Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement approach in the United States.

The proposed measures include the creation of a new “Removals Force,” designed to rapidly detain and deport individuals who enter the UK illegally. This force, modelled on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, would have an initial budget of £1.6bn, funded partly through savings from closing migrant accommodation centres. The government says the force could deport 150 000 people annually, a sharp increase from the 9,800 removed in the last calendar year.

Under Badenoch’s plan, illegal arrivals in small boats would be deported within a week, and asylum claims from those entering the UK unlawfully would be refused. All foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes would face immediate removal, while minor traffic offences would be exempt. The proposals also include the abolition of legal aid for immigration cases, curbing the role of judges, and introducing a short internal appeals process for deportation decisions.

Badenoch has also called for Britain to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), arguing that current human rights laws hinder effective border enforcement. The plan would restrict asylum eligibility to individuals fleeing government persecution, rather than war, poverty, or famine, reflecting what the Conservatives describe as the “original principles” of international human rights law.

The party has indicated it will use diplomatic pressure, including visa sanctions, to ensure other countries accept the return of their nationals. Badenoch has framed the reform as a means to restore public confidence in border security while tackling illegal migration more decisively.

The proposals have sparked debate within the Conservative Party, with some colleagues questioning whether the measures can be implemented without legal challenges or political backlash.