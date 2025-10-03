South Africa sends 5 police investigators to France after ambassador found dead at Paris hotel | Report Focus News

South Africa will deploy five police investigators to France to assist local authorities examining the death of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa who was found dead at a Paris hotel on September 30.

Major General Bongani Maqhashalala, deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection in the Western Cape, will lead the investigative team working alongside French law enforcement to ensure transparency throughout the inquest process.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia authorized the deployment following advice from National Commissioner Fannie Masemola. The team will coordinate with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) while liaising with French investigators.

Mthethwa, 58, was found dead in the courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile on Tuesday after allegedly falling from his 22nd-floor room where prosecutors said the window’s safety mechanism had been forced open with scissors.

His wife reported him missing Monday evening after receiving a message in which he expressed his intention to end his life, according to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

“The deployment of these investigators reflects our commitment to ensuring that every effort is made to establish the full facts surrounding this tragedy,” said police ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi.

The South African officers will assist in gathering information, examining circumstances around the death and ensuring process transparency. Cachalia has conveyed condolences to Mthethwa’s family.

Mthethwa had served as South African Ambassador to France since February 29, 2024, and was also South Africa’s permanent delegate to UNESCO in Paris. He previously held cabinet positions including Minister of Police from 2008 to 2014 and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture from 2019 to 2023.

Two weeks before his death, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged Mthethwa had interfered with investigations during his tenure as police minister, attempting to obstruct prosecution of a former crime intelligence head.

The Mthethwa family thanked French authorities for their cooperation and transparency, saying he will be brought to South Africa for a funeral befitting his legacy once formal processes are complete.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described Mthethwa’s death as premature and traumatic, noting his service in diverse capacities and his work strengthening relations between South Africa and France.

French police told family representatives that Mthethwa had originally booked the hotel room on September 15 for September 27-28 but postponed his stay to Monday, September 30.

Cachalia, 67, was appointed acting police minister on July 13, 2025, while President Ramaphosa placed then-minister Senzo Mchunu on leave pending a commission of inquiry into police corruption allegations.

A law professor at Wits University and former chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, Cachalia previously served as Gauteng’s Member of Executive Council for Community Safety from 2004 to 2009.

The investigative team’s departure date has not been announced as South African and French authorities continue coordinating efforts to establish circumstances surrounding the ambassador’s death.

Both countries have promised full cooperation throughout the investigation process.