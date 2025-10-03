South Africa court rules fathers entitled to same leave as mothers | Report Focus News

South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruled Friday that all parents are entitled to four months and 10 days of parental leave regardless of gender, declaring previous distinctions between maternity and paternity leave unconstitutional.

The unanimous decision confirms that sections dealing with parental leave under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and corresponding unemployment insurance legislation constitute unfair discrimination.

Parents may now share the leave period as they choose. The ruling affects biological parents, adoptive parents and commissioning parents in surrogacy arrangements.

“Parents are deprived of the choice to structure their child-rearing responsibilities, and children are deprived of the opportunity to be with both caregivers in their early lives,” Judge Zukisa Lumka Tshiqi said in the judgment.

Previously birth mothers received four consecutive months while fathers received 10 days.

The case originated when Werner and Ilka van Wyk challenged existing provisions. The Gauteng High Court ruled in their favor in October 2023.

The Constitutional Court suspended its declaration of invalidity for 36 months to allow Parliament time to amend the legislation. Current provisions will be read in with immediate effect during this period.

“The disparity and unequal treatment towards adoptive and commissioning parents not only marginalises the role they play in the early life of their child but also reduces the recognition of their responsibilities as compared to biological parents,” Tshiqi said.

The court also struck down the two-year age cap on adoption leave.

Minister of Employment and Labour must provide a report six months before the suspension expires on whether remedial legislation has been enacted.

Legal experts describe the ruling as a landmark victory for gender equality and workplace rights.

The judgment aligns South Africa with global trends toward shared parental responsibility. Employers must now adjust leave policies to comply with the new requirements.

Labor groups and gender rights activists welcomed the decision. The Commission for Gender Equality said inclusive parental leave policies could transform South African society.

The ruling follows growing recognition that caregiving responsibilities should be shared equally between parents rather than defaulting to mothers.

Parliament has three years to pass new legislation addressing the constitutional defects identified by the court.