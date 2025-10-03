Sean Diddy Combs sentenced to 50 months federal prison | Report Focus News

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison Friday following his conviction on prostitution-related charges, ending a blockbuster trial that exposed years of abuse allegations against the hip-hop mogul.

Federal Judge Arun Subramanian also ordered Combs to pay a $500,000 fine and serve five years of supervised release. The 55-year-old music mogul will receive credit for roughly 12 months already served since his September 2024 arrest.

Combs addressed the court before sentencing, calling his actions “disgusting, shameful and sick.” He apologized to victims and “all the victims of domestic violence,” breaking down in tears alongside several of his children who spoke on his behalf.

Judge Subramanian said “a substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that abuse against women is met with real accountability.” The judge acknowledged Combs’ business success and impact on the Black community but stated “a history of good works cannot wash away the record in this case.”

The jury acquitted Combs in July of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges but found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The charges stemmed from what prosecutors described as drug-fueled sexual performances known as “freak-offs” involving male escorts.

A key piece of evidence was 2016 hotel security video showing Combs kicking, punching and knocking ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura to the ground. Ventura testified about abuse she alleged during their 10-year relationship.

Prosecutors had requested Combs receive at least 11 years and 3 months in prison. Defense attorneys argued for no more than 14 months, which with time served could have meant immediate release.

“While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed,” Doug Wigdor, Ventura’s attorney, said in a statement.

Judge Subramanian told Combs after sentencing: “You will have a chance to show your children and the world what real accountability and healing look like.”

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo called the verdict “a great victory” outside the courthouse, noting prosecutors rarely lose racketeering cases. The defense team has indicated they plan to appeal.

Six of Combs’ seven children spoke during the sentencing hearing, with daughter Jessie Combs breaking down while addressing the court. Letters supporting Combs were submitted by family members, friends and former employees requesting leniency.

The Bad Boy Records founder built a music empire spanning decades, launching careers of artists including The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige. His conviction marks a dramatic fall for one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

Combs remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been held since his arrest 13 months ago after being repeatedly denied bail.