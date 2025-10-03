Malaika Mahlatsi: Excluding Foreign Nationals from RAF Is Wrong | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Geographer and researcher Malaika Mahlatsi has criticised recent political and media narratives around the Road Accident Fund (RAF), arguing that efforts to exclude foreign nationals from its benefits are illegal, dangerous, and morally wrong.

In an opinion piece, Mahlatsi accuses some political parties and sections of the media of fuelling Afrophobic sentiments and misleading the public about the RAF’s mandate and funding.

In recent months, Parliament and other government spaces have increasingly become platforms for Afrophobic rhetoric, prejudice directed at people of African descent. Legislators, except those from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), have frequently used these spaces to advocate for measures that undermine the rights of foreign nationals living in the country.

This was evident during a recent parliamentary sitting when Acting Transport Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa responded to ActionSA MP Alan Beesley’s question on RAF expenditure relating to foreign nationals. Ramokgopa revealed that in the 2024/25 financial year, R42.94 billion was paid out across 128,716 claims, with R548 million allocated to 222 claims involving foreign nationals. Only 17 of those claims had been successfully settled by mid-September 2025.

These figures show that foreign nationals accounted for just 0.013 percent of RAF recipients, and less than 1.5 percent of total payouts. Despite this small proportion, ActionSA questioned why taxpayer money was being used to compensate non-citizens.

Beesley’s argument, however, misrepresents how the RAF is funded. The fund is financed through a levy included in the price of petrol and diesel. Both citizens and foreign nationals contribute to this levy whenever they purchase fuel or pay for transport, meaning their financial input supports the RAF system.

The RAF, a statutory body, provides social insurance to all road users injured or killed in motor accidents within South Africa. It covers pedestrians, passengers, cyclists, and drivers, regardless of nationality, as long as the claimant was not solely responsible for the accident. Exclusion based on nationality would therefore be illegal and inconsistent with the RAF’s founding legislation.

This model is not unique to South Africa. Across the European Union, including countries with strict immigration rules like Germany, undocumented migrants injured in accidents are eligible for compensation through national guarantee funds. EU law mandates equal access to compensation for all accident victims, irrespective of immigration status.

While political parties such as ActionSA may use foreign nationals as scapegoats to gain support, the media’s role in amplifying this rhetoric has been sharply criticised. Reports have often sensationalised RAF figures without providing legal or statistical context, fuelling xenophobic narratives and portraying foreign nationals as undeserving of legal protection.

This approach, commentators argue, undermines responsible journalism. Media outlets have a duty to interrogate claims made by politicians, especially on sensitive issues involving vulnerable communities. Failure to do so emboldens discriminatory attitudes and puts foreign nationals at greater risk of hostility and violence.

Foreign nationals, whether documented or undocumented, are human beings entitled to dignity and legal protection. Excluding them from the RAF would not only be unconstitutional but would also normalise discrimination in public policy.

Efforts to marginalise foreign nationals through legislative or media narratives represent a dangerous shift in South Africa’s democratic landscape. As debates continue, legal experts warn that any attempt to bar foreign nationals from RAF benefits would likely face strong constitutional challenges.