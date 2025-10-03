Hamas Seeks More Time to Review Trump Gaza Plan | Report Focus News

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories- A senior Hamas official has said the Palestinian group needs additional time to assess Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, which aims to end nearly two years of war in the Palestinian territory.

The unnamed official told the media on Friday that Hamas was “continuing consultations regarding Trump’s Gaza plan” and had informed mediators that discussions were ongoing. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Earlier this week, the former US president and current Republican candidate presented a proposal to end the conflict and gave Hamas “three or four days” to respond. The Trump Gaza plan includes an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas’s disarmament and a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. It also outlines the creation of a transitional authority, headed by Mr Trump himself, to oversee the post-war phase.

The initiative has received backing from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has been welcomed by several world powers, including Arab and Muslim nations.

Mohammad Nazzal, a senior figure in Hamas’s political bureau, said the group had “points of concern” about the proposal and would announce its position soon. He added that Hamas was in contact with mediators and regional partners and was serious about reaching an agreement.

Sources close to the movement say Hamas wants to amend clauses relating to disarmament and the expulsion of its members. They are also seeking international guarantees of a full Israeli withdrawal and assurances against targeted killings of their leaders inside or outside Gaza.

According to people familiar with the negotiations, Hamas is split between two views: one faction supports accepting the Trump Gaza plan unconditionally to secure a ceasefire, while another has reservations about key terms, favouring conditional approval.

The war began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel that killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians. Israel’s military response has since killed at least 66,225 Palestinians, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry, which the UN regards as credible. More than half of the casualties are women and children.