DA urges Ramaphosa to expand SIU graft probe to North West | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) graft probe, initially focused on Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng, to other provinces, including the North West.

DA Member of Parliament Michele Clarke said the party wants the SIU to investigate Hangwani Maumela and other individuals suspected of involvement in tender fraud syndicates operating in the North West. Maumela has been linked to three syndicates allegedly involved in the coordinated looting at Tembisa Hospital.

Speaking to SABC News, Clarke said Maumela had attempted to secure a R1 billion food supply tender in the North West earlier this year. She emphasised that the SIU must investigate the broader network, stating: “I’ve written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking that all dealings of Hangwani Morgan Maumela and his syndicate, including his latest attempt to secure a R1 billion food supply tender in the North West, be included in the investigation. These corrupt networks are extending further, and the SIU must act.”

The call for an expanded probe has been supported by civil society groups. The Imali Yethu Civil Society Coalition for Open Budgets highlighted the urgent need for procurement reforms and strengthened public financial management.

Zukiswa Kota, the coalition’s lead coordinator, said the country must adopt a comprehensive approach to combat corruption. “It’s clear that systemic reforms of procurement and financial management are urgently needed. Prevention and early detection of corruption must be prioritised,” he said.

Kota added that swift action is required from both the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure accountability. “Our coalition calls for a whole-of-government prioritisation of reforms to guarantee transparency in public procurement and financial systems,” he said.

The DA’s appeal comes amid growing concern that corruption networks linked to Tembisa Hospital are not confined to Gauteng but may extend into other provinces, potentially threatening national public procurement integrity.