Centrist Merger: Rise Mzansi, GOOD and BOSA Form New Party | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- A centrist party will be launched this weekend as Rise Mzansi, the GOOD Party, and Build One South Africa (BOSA) officially merge. The new formation is expected to challenge South Africa’s traditional political structures ahead of the 2026 local elections.

The joint announcement will take place during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday. Party representatives will reveal the new organisation’s name, leadership team, and strategic direction.

This development follows months of behind-the-scenes negotiations. Report Focus News revealed earlier that the three parties were in advanced talks to consolidate their efforts in preparation for the upcoming local government polls.

Rise Mzansi spokesperson Mabine Seabe said full details would be made public at the briefing.

“This announcement carries political importance and aims to give South Africans renewed hope for change,” he said.

Both Rise Mzansi and the GOOD Party are part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), formed in 2024 after no party secured a majority in the general election. Their participation has positioned them as influential centrist actors in a fragmented political environment.

Talks were also held with ActionSA about joining the new coalition. However, party leader Herman Mashaba is reported to have withdrawn from discussions.

On Sunday, the merged centrist party is expected to present its policy framework, electoral plans, and governance vision. Leaders from the three merging groups are set to emphasise accountability, service delivery improvements, and efforts to rebuild public trust in politics.

An insider familiar with the discussions described the initiative as a “genuine alternative” to existing political options.

“South Africans are tired of broken promises. This new movement aims to be focused, accountable, and ready to lead,” the source said.

Analysts say the new centrist party could reshape the political landscape by appealing to voters dissatisfied with governance failures, unemployment, and service delivery issues under the ANC and other long-established parties.

The alliance represents one of the boldest attempts in recent years to bridge political divides and offer a united platform for moderate voters. If successful, it could influence coalition dynamics and alter the balance of power in South Africa’s evolving political arena.