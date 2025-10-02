Zimbabwe politician Mliswa's house destroyed in arson attack | Report Focus News

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa’s rural home was destroyed in an arson attack by unknown assailants early Wednesday morning, resulting in property damage estimated at $120,000, police sources confirmed.

The fire destroyed a bedroom hut used by Mliswa at his Shurugwi homestead around midnight on October 2, according to a police source who spoke to local media.

Mliswa, who serves as headman of Mliswa village in Shurugwi, was not present during the attack. Three homestead occupants were at the residence when the fire broke out.

One witness reported hearing a vehicle passing on the road and observed the fire at an advanced stage approximately 30 minutes later, the police source said.

The former parliamentarian confirmed the incident on social media platform X, linking the attack to his anti-corruption stance.

“I have always known that corruption fights back and am prepared for everything,” Mliswa posted. “Last night they sneaked and burnt my house in Shurugwi all because I asked for accountability and transparency. Thank God no one was hurt.”

The incident follows a week after Mliswa accused Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of sabotaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa by spearheading a politically motivated response to corruption.

Earlier this week, Mliswa made allegations that Chiwenga received luxury vehicles and cash payments from businessman Wicknell Chivayo. The vice president has not responded to these claims.

Property damage from the fire is estimated between $120,000 and $200,000, according to police estimates.

Zimbabwe Republic Police have not issued an official statement regarding the incident. No arrests have been reported.

Mliswa lost his Norton parliamentary seat in the 2023 general election after serving as an independent member since 2016.

The outspoken politician has faced previous confrontations with authorities. In June, he was arrested by 12 armed officers but was released following intervention by the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General.