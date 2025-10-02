South Africa allocates R754 million to replace US AIDS aid | Report Focus News

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has introduced a Special Appropriation Bill in Parliament to allocate R754 million to address the funding shortfall caused by the United States withdrawal of health sector donor funding.

The bill will provide additional funding to the health budget for the 2025/26 financial year to plug the gap left by the withdrawal of the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief earlier this year.

The funds comprise R590 million for service delivery in provinces, R32 million to the national department, and R132 million to the South African Medical Research Council to support health research.

“The legislation makes provision for these special bills in unforeseen circumstances,” Treasury officials said in a statement Wednesday. The bill allows legislators to sanction withdrawal of funds from the national revenue fund.

PEPFAR had contributed substantial amounts to South Africa’s HIV response, supporting 27 high-burden HIV/AIDS districts out of 52 districts in eight provinces. Northern Cape was the only province not receiving support.

South Africa benefited from $453 million in direct funding in 2024, with roughly $439 million allocated for 2025 before the suspension. The country has the world’s highest HIV burden with approximately 7.8 million people living with the virus.

The funding termination affected about 40 USAID-funded health projects in South Africa, resulting in the cessation of services provided by approximately 8,493 PEPFAR-funded staff involved in HIV response activities.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health on Feb. 6 that the withdrawal poses significant challenges for maintaining HIV prevention and treatment services.

Research published in medical journals estimates that discontinuing PEPFAR-supported activities without replacement could result in 150,000 to 296,000 additional new HIV infections and 56,000 to 65,000 additional AIDS-related deaths over the 2025-2028 period.

The special appropriation represents only partial replacement of the withdrawn US funding. The government’s increase adds roughly $33 million, which health officials describe as half of what the health department requested.

The funds will support developing strategies to decrease mortality from communicable and non-communicable diseases, maintain healthcare workers in hospitals and clinics, and continue research programs.

Key populations including adolescent girls, young women, and pregnant women face risks of losing access to critical HIV prevention tools. The funding cuts affect HIV testing, treatment literacy programs, and services for advanced HIV disease.

UNAIDS and the South African government launched a national campaign on Feb. 25 to close the 1.1 million HIV treatment gap by December 2025. Officials have called on the private sector to help bridge the funding gap.

The bill must be processed according to section 75 of the Constitution as a money bill requiring adoption by both houses of Parliament. Treasury officials said the legislation does not require referral to the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders as it contains no provisions pertaining to traditional communities.

The US suspension of PEPFAR funding followed a January executive order by President Donald Trump mandating reviews of all foreign assistance programs. While PEPFAR operates under permanent US law authorities allowing continuation with congressional funding appropriations, certain time-bound requirements lapsed on March 25, 2025.

Committee members emphasized the need for South Africa to strengthen sovereignty in health matters and reduce reliance on foreign funding, calling the withdrawal a wake-up call to develop sustainable healthcare solutions.

Treasury said a copy of the Special Appropriation Bill would be available on its website once introduced in the House.