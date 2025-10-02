Senzo Mchunu to Face ANC Integrity Commission | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that senior party member Senzo Mchunu will appear before its Integrity Commission to answer allegations related to police interference.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula made the announcement on Monday during a briefing on the outcomes of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting. He also addressed broader concerns about ANC members accused of corruption.

Mchunu, who serves on the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), has been implicated in claims of political interference in policing matters. These allegations are currently being investigated by the Madlanga Commission, an inquiry set up to examine governance issues and potential misconduct.

Although Mbalula confirmed that Mchunu is required to appear before the party’s accountability structure, he declined to provide a timeline for when this will happen.

“Senzo and whoever is implicated will appear before the Integrity Commission,” Mbalula said. “The Integrity Commission does not announce its work, but I can assure you that he will appear before it.”

The ANC Integrity Commission is tasked with investigating allegations against party members and recommending actions to uphold the organisation’s ethical standards. It operates independently within the party and typically conducts its work away from the public spotlight.

This development comes amid growing pressure on the ANC to demonstrate accountability ahead of upcoming national elections. Several party figures have faced scrutiny in recent years, leading to calls for stronger internal disciplinary measures.

Mchunu, a former minister and prominent figure within the ANC, has not publicly responded to the allegations. His appearance before the commission could influence both his political standing and the party’s broader efforts to address corruption concerns.

The ANC has emphasised that due process will be followed and that no conclusions should be drawn until the Integrity Commission completes its work.