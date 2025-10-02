Relief for Motorists with Expired Driver’s Licence Cards | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- South African motorists with expired driver’s licence cards have been granted a three-month grace period while the Department of Transport works to reduce a major backlog.

Officials confirmed that the grace period applies if motorists can provide proof they have already applied for renewal. Drivers will need to carry both their expired driver’s licence cards and a receipt showing the renewal application has been submitted.

Temporary driving licences will continue to be valid for six months, or until new cards are issued.

The policy comes after a significant disruption earlier this year when the country’s only licence card printing machine broke down in February 2025. The technical failure led to a backlog of more than 700,000 outstanding cards, leaving many drivers unable to collect their renewed documents.

Department spokesperson Collen Msibi said the situation has improved since the machine was repaired in May. “The backlog has now been reduced to around 300,000 cards,” he explained. “If production continues at the current rate, we expect to clear all remaining delays by December.”

Msibi added that the department has already processed 1.3 million driver’s licence cards since the repairs. He urged motorists to remain patient while officials work through the remaining applications.

“We call for patience,” he said. “We are on target to finish the backlog by the end of 2025. We understand the inconvenience this has caused, and we are doing everything possible to address it.”

The department’s decision aims to prevent motorists from facing penalties or driving illegally due to administrative delays. Transport authorities have encouraged drivers to keep renewal receipts with them at all times to avoid fines during traffic checks.

The grace period provides temporary relief for drivers while ensuring that law enforcement can still verify valid applications.