Pope Leo XIV Challenges US Definition of Pro-Life | Report Focus News

CHICAGO, United States- Pope Leo XIV has entered the contentious debate over abortion in the United States, challenging interpretations of what it truly means to be “pro-life.”

The pontiff, a native of Chicago, addressed the issue on Tuesday after being asked about plans by Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich to honour Illinois Senator Dick Durbin with a lifetime achievement award for his advocacy on behalf of immigrants. The proposal has sparked controversy among some conservative bishops, given Senator Durbin’s long-standing support for abortion rights.

In his remarks, Pope Leo XIV emphasised the need for respect between opposing viewpoints but also highlighted what he described as a contradiction in the application of pro-life principles.

“Someone who says ‘I’m against abortion but says I am in favour of the death penalty’ is not really pro-life,” the Pope stated. “Someone who says that ‘I’m against abortion, but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”

The Pope’s intervention marks a rare public comment on the abortion debate by the leader of the Catholic Church in the United States. His words underscore a broader discussion about the consistency of pro-life values across issues including capital punishment and immigration policy.

Experts say Pope Leo XIV’s remarks could signal a push within the Church to broaden the interpretation of pro-life beyond abortion alone, encompassing broader human rights concerns. The comments also place additional scrutiny on American politicians and religious leaders who identify as pro-life while supporting policies that critics say contradict the principle.