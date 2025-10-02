Motau cites administrative issues for Madlanga commission exit | Report Focus News

Former chief evidence leader Terry Motau said administrative issues prompted his departure from the Madlanga Commission investigating police corruption, denying speculation about remuneration concerns during a radio interview Thursday.

Motau told 702’s Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa that he stepped aside as evidence leader largely due to certain administrative issues. He exited his role two weeks after the commission investigating alleged police corruption kicked off in Pretoria.

Matthew Chaskalson has replaced him as evidence leader, bringing experience from both the Marikana Commission of Inquiry and the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Speaking about compensation, Motau addressed speculation directly. “Were you worried that you would not be appropriately remunerated?” Bingwa asked. “Not at all. Taking up such a task is an act of service and I have no doubt other evidence leaders took a huge pay cut, but speaking for myself, I took a huge one but I was conscious of the fact that this is a different task,” Motau responded.

Motau revealed that at the Zondo Commission, despite its cost escalation, people worked for two months without remuneration. He emphasized his departure was not financially motivated.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said Motau had left the commission on good terms.

The Madlanga Commission began public hearings on September 17 at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. The inquiry was triggered by public accusations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi alleged that criminal actors had penetrated law enforcement and interfered with investigations into high-profile political murders in KwaZulu-Natal. He also accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of improperly disbanding the Political Killings Task Team, potentially under corrupt influence.

Chaskalson is a seasoned commission evidence leader who has put in time at both the Marikana Commission of Inquiry and at the State Capture Commission.

Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said although Motau’s resignation from the commission will not derail its work, it may raise questions about its credibility.

Another political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said the country should brace itself for delays, saying the commission should have proper planning for such hiccups. “No individual is indispensable. Delays caused by resignations should be factored in any proper planning,” Seepe said in a statement.

Motau is a prominent South African legal professional, best known for authoring The Great Bank Heist report on the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in 2018.

The commission has a six-month deadline to deliver its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.