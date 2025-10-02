Family confirms Mthethwa remains to return from France | Report Focus News

The family of South Africa’s ambassador to France says his remains will be repatriated once all formal processes have been completed.

Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel “Nathi” Mthethwa was found dead outside a Paris hotel Tuesday after falling from his 22nd-floor room where a secured window had been forced open with scissors. The 58-year-old diplomat had sent his wife a message Monday evening expressing his intention to end his life, according to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

Family spokesperson Dr Sfiso Buthelezi said the body will be brought back to South Africa. “Once formal processes are complete, we will work closely with Dirco to bring Nathi home for a memorial and funeral worthy of his legacy,” Buthelezi told local media.

The ambassador’s family says they have taken solace in the unity and compassion shown by South Africans as they wait for more clarity into his death. They say French authorities have been transparent and unwavering in their ongoing investigations.

Parliamentary International Relations Committee chairperson Supra Mahumapelo said Wednesday that Mthethwa’s death must be properly investigated to avoid speculation about how he died. “We owe it to Ambassador Mthethwa and his family to ensure the truth is uncovered without delay or misinformation,” Mahumapelo said in a statement.

ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to visit Mthethwa’s family Thursday to offer condolences and support. The late ambassador was a prominent figure within the party, having served in key government positions including Minister of Police and Minister of Arts and Culture.

Mthethwa’s wife Philisiwe Buthelezi reported him missing Monday after last seeing him at 4:30 p.m. when he said he was attending a cocktail party. She received a message from him after 9:30 p.m. in which he apologized and expressed his intention to end his life, prosecutor Beccuau said.

A security guard discovered the ambassador’s body in the hotel courtyard at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators found no signs of struggle or traces of medication or narcotics at the scene.

Mthethwa had been ambassador since December 2023. He previously served as South Africa’s culture minister from 2014 to 2019, adding sport to his portfolio from 2019 to 2023. He was police minister from 2009 to 2014 and security minister from 2008 to 2009.

Days before his death, Mthethwa was implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry for alleged political interference during his time as police minister. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified that Mthethwa had attempted to influence the inspector general of intelligence to drop charges against Richard Mdluli, a former head of police crime intelligence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mthethwa served the nation in diverse capacities during a lifetime that ended “prematurely and traumatically.” International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola called the death “not only a national loss but also felt within the international diplomatic community.”

Both the South African and French governments continue to coordinate efforts to ensure proper procedures are followed with repatriation and memorial arrangements underway.