South African opposition leader Julius Malema convicted on firearm charges | Report Focus News

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was convicted Wednesday on five firearm-related charges stemming from a 2018 political rally where he discharged a weapon before thousands of supporters.

The East London Regional Court found Malema guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public space, failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger and reckless endangerment. His co-accused and former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman was acquitted on two charges.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier delivered the verdict after three days of proceedings in the case that began in 2021.

The charges relate to an incident at the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebration at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on 28 July 2018. Video footage showed Malema appearing to fire a rifle into the air while on stage.

Malema had pleaded not guilty and claimed the weapon was a toy gun incapable of firing live rounds. The state presented testimony from 19 witnesses including ballistics experts.

“Many questions that warranted a reply were not answered,” Olivier said in her judgment. “These types of answers did not do the accused any favours.”

The magistrate described state witnesses’ evidence as “credible, reliable and truthful.”

Speaking outside court after the conviction, Malema said he would appeal the verdict.

“We will go to the Supreme Court of Appeal and end up at the Constitutional Court,” Malema told supporters. “As a revolutionary, going to prison or death is a badge of honour.”

Malema faces sentencing on 23 January 2025. Firearms discharge convictions in South Africa typically carry sentences ranging from two to 15 years imprisonment. First-time offenders often receive suspended sentences or community service.

The conviction comes weeks after Malema was found guilty of hate speech in a separate case involving 2020 comments.

Malema announced plans to bring in advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to strengthen his legal team for the appeal.

The case was brought by civil rights group AfriForum under the Firearms Control Act.

EFF deputy president Marshall Dlamini called the prosecution politically motivated.

Malema questioned the verdict’s consistency, noting Snyman’s acquittal despite allegations he provided the firearm.

“They said Snyman gave me the firearm, now they are releasing him, which means he did not give me the firearm,” Malema said.

The EFF holds 44 seats in South Africa’s 400-member National Assembly.