Malema says firearm conviction won't end political career | Report Focus News

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said Wednesday that his conviction on firearms charges would not derail his political ambitions, calling prison a “badge of honour” for revolutionaries fighting for economic transformation.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters outside the East London Regional Court moments after being found guilty on five charges, Malema framed the verdict as part of his broader struggle for land redistribution and economic justice in South Africa.

“As a revolutionary, going to prison or death is a badge of honour,” Malema told the crowd. “We cannot be scared of prison. We cannot be scared to die for the revolution.”

The 44-year-old opposition leader vowed to appeal the conviction through South Africa’s highest courts while maintaining his commitment to the EFF’s core policies.

“Whatever they want to do, they must know we will never retreat from the ideas and the seven cardinal pillars of the EFF,” he said. “At the centre of those is to expropriate land without compensation.”

Malema was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public space, failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger and reckless endangerment. The charges stem from firing a rifle at a 2018 political rally.

He faces sentencing on 23 January and could receive up to 15 years imprisonment. If sentenced to more than 12 months without the option of a fine, constitutional provisions would bar him from parliament for five years after completing the sentence.

Despite this threat to his parliamentary career, Malema urged supporters to strengthen their political work.

“The country is rotten. The country is looking for an alternative, and you are the alternative,” he said.

The EFF leader announced plans to bring prominent advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi onto his legal team for the appeal process.

“We will go to the Supreme Court of Appeal and end up at the Constitutional Court,” Malema said. “We are not fighting the case. We are fighting racism.”

Political analysts note the conviction comes at a critical time for the EFF, which holds 39 parliamentary seats after placing fourth in May’s elections.

The party has faced additional challenges this year. Malema was convicted of hate speech in August for 2022 comments and was denied entry to the United Kingdom in June.

Despite these setbacks, Malema maintains strong support among young Black South Africans who embrace his calls for radical economic transformation.

His conviction adds to a lengthy legal history including previous hate speech convictions in 2010 and 2011. A 2012 fraud case was dismissed after prosecution delays.

After addressing supporters, Malema led them in singing controversial struggle songs before departing.

EFF deputy president Marshall Dlamini said the verdict would galvanise rather than discourage the party’s revolutionary agenda.

“This conviction doesn’t mark the end but rather the beginning of an intensified struggle,” Dlamini told reporters.

Malema dismissed suggestions the conviction could force him from politics.

“They have been trying to remove me for years. This is just another attempt that will fail,” he said.

The opposition leader linked his prosecution to broader political forces, claiming it aimed to appease international critics of South Africa’s land reform agenda.

His defiant response echoed previous confrontations with authority throughout his political career, from his 2012 expulsion from the ruling African National Congress to founding the EFF in 2013.