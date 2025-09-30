Western Cape Premier Winde keen to Strengthen US ties | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has concluded a ten-day visit to the United States aimed at bolstering trade, investment, and job creation in the province. Winde was joined by a delegation from the Western Cape government and Wesgro, the province’s investment and trade promotion agency.

Speaking about the trip, Winde emphasised that despite recent diplomatic challenges between South Africa and the US, the Western Cape maintains long-standing and robust relationships with several US states.

“We have got to make sure that this market is retained. We have a strong agricultural link with the US, a strong tourism and foreign direct investment link with the US, and we’ve got to make sure that the Western Cape’s voice is heard in the negotiations,” he said.

Trade with the US remains a key priority for the province. According to Winde, commercial exchanges between the Western Cape and the US have generated more than R15.5 billion in trade. The province has also attracted over R33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the US over the past decade, highlighting the strategic importance of these partnerships.

During his visit, Winde held high-level discussions with both government officials and private sector stakeholders in Washington D.C., Atlanta, and New York City. The meetings focused on strengthening ties in sectors including agriculture, tourism, and investment, ensuring that the Western Cape continues to benefit from US partnerships.

Winde described the visit as highly productive, stating that it would help safeguard existing economic ties while identifying new opportunities for growth. He stressed that maintaining and expanding relationships with the US is critical for the province’s ongoing economic development and job creation efforts.

By reinforcing these links, the Western Cape government aims to ensure the province remains an attractive destination for trade and investment, while also deepening cultural and business connections with key US states.