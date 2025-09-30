South African Prisons to Roll Out Cellphone Signal-Blocking Tech | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- South African authorities have announced plans to introduce cellphone signal-blocking technology in selected prisons in an effort to stop inmates from coordinating criminal activities from behind bars.

The move follows growing concerns over extortion and organised crime operations being run from within prison walls. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis recently raised the alarm about an extortion racket allegedly operating from Pollsmoor Prison. He said a local contractor had been threatened by a notorious gangster who was able to communicate from inside the facility.

“They laughed and said this is extremely common,” Hill-Lewis recalled after speaking with police. “Cellphones are confiscated, but within weeks they’re back inside.”

Following these concerns, Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald confirmed that a tender process to acquire cellphone signal-blocking systems is already under way. National Correctional Services Commissioner Samuel Thobakgale also verified the plans during a recent visit to Pollsmoor. He stressed that the rollout would be carefully managed to avoid interference with legitimate justice operations.

The mayor welcomed the news, saying he had written to Groenewald suggesting the use of signal-blocking technology. “Unbeknownst to me, he had already started the tender process, which I am thrilled to hear,” Hill-Lewis said.

Groenewald explained that older blocking systems were unsuitable because they affected nearby communities, but newer, more sophisticated technology can restrict signals within prison boundaries. However, this equipment comes with significant costs, posing budgetary challenges for the department.

Despite these hurdles, the minister confirmed that a pilot project is already under way in priority prisons. “We must do something because quite a lot of crime is still continuing from our prisons,” he said.

Cellphone smuggling remains a persistent issue in South African prisons, with some officials facing disciplinary and criminal action for their involvement. The Thabo Bester case in 2022 highlighted the problem, when contraband phones played a role in his elaborate escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Authorities hope that introducing cellphone signal-blocking systems will significantly reduce the ability of inmates to run criminal enterprises from behind bars, while ensuring nearby residents are not affected by the technology.