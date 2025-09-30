South Africa ambassador to France Mthethwa dies in Paris | Report Focus News

South Africa’s ambassador to France Nkosinathi Emmanuel “Nathi” Mthethwa has died in Paris, officials confirmed Tuesday, one day after the 58-year-old diplomat was reported missing.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed Mthethwa’s death, with Minister Ronald Lamola calling it a loss “not only to South Africa but also to the international diplomatic community.”

French authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, the department said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

French media reported that Mthethwa’s body was discovered outside the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile in the Porte Maillot district, with reports indicating he fell from the 22nd floor of the hotel. Local authorities have not yet confirmed the exact circumstances.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Mthethwa’s wife alerted police after receiving a “worrying message” from him Monday evening. Police launched an overnight search operation in the wooded areas of western Paris with assistance from a dog unit.

Mthethwa’s cellphone last signalled around 15:00 Monday near the Bois de Boulogne, a large park in Paris’ 16th arrondissement, according to French news outlets Le Parisien and actu17.fr.

“I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss but is also felt within the international diplomatic community,” Lamola said in a statement.

The government extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, praising his “unwavering patriotism and service to our nation.”

Mthethwa was appointed South Africa’s ambassador to France in December 2023, presenting his credentials on 29 February 2024. In that capacity he also served as South Africa’s permanent delegate to UNESCO in Paris.

His diplomatic posting followed a long political career that saw him serve as Minister of Police from 2009 to 2014 and later as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture until 2023.

Mthethwa was Minister of Police during the August 2012 Marikana massacre, when members of the South African Police Service opened fire on striking miners in the most lethal use of force by South African security forces against civilians since 1976.

During testimony before the Madlanga Commission last week, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that Mthethwa as police minister interfered in the investigation into Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Mthethwa also served on the board of directors of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee.

Born on 23 January 1967 in KwaZulu-Natal, Mthethwa rose to prominence in the ANC Youth League and joined the National Assembly in 2002. He was a long-time member of the ANC where he held leadership roles in some of the party’s top decision-making structures.

Mthethwa is survived by his wife and children.