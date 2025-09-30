Ramaphosa mourns 'traumatic' death of SA ambassador Mthethwa | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa (Reuters) – President Cyril Ramaphosa mourned Tuesday the “premature and traumatic” death of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa, calling the 58-year-old diplomat’s passing in Paris a moment of deep national grief.

Mthethwa died in the French capital under what Ramaphosa described as “tragic circumstances,” one day after he was reported missing. The president offered condolences to Mthethwa’s wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi, and his extended family.

“The untimely passing of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa is a moment of deep grief in which government and citizens stand beside the Mthethwa family,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The president praised Mthethwa’s 15 years of cabinet service in the police and sports, arts and culture portfolios before his diplomatic appointment to France in December 2023.

“Ambassador Mthethwa has served our nation in diverse capacities during a lifetime that has ended prematurely and traumatically,” Ramaphosa said.

The president extended sympathies to officials at the Ministry and Department of International Relations and Cooperation, particularly staff at South Africa’s embassy in Paris.

Ramaphosa also acknowledged the strong relationships Mthethwa had established with French officials, including the French presidency and Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, since beginning his diplomatic posting.

“In his last tenure of service he has facilitated the deepening of relations between South Africa and the Republic of France, which has produced benefits for individuals and businesses in both countries and advanced our cooperation in the global arena,” the president said.

French authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding Mthethwa’s death. His body was discovered Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile after his wife alerted police Monday evening following what officials described as a worrying message from the ambassador.

Mthethwa presented his credentials as South Africa’s ambassador to France on Feb. 29, 2024, following decades of public service that included controversial tenure as police minister during the 2012 Marikana massacre.

He also served on the board of directors of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee and held leadership positions within the African National Congress for more than two decades.

“May his soul rest in peace,” Ramaphosa concluded.

The president’s statement came hours after International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed Mthethwa’s death, describing it as a loss to both South Africa and the international diplomatic community.

Mthethwa is survived by his wife and children.