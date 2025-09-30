Disbarred Adv Teffo Wants to Testify at Madlanga Commission | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- Disbarred Adv Teffo has expressed his intention to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, stressing that excluding his testimony could leave significant gaps in the commission’s findings.

Malesela Teffo, who previously gained national attention as a defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, stepped down from the case following a public arrest and reports of his disbarment, which he continues to dispute. Despite his controversial status, Teffo believes his evidence is essential for exposing alleged criminality and interference within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Speaking to reporters, Teffo said his testimony would primarily address corruption within the judiciary. “I believe that Justice Madlanga is going to be fair. I don’t doubt Justice Madlanga; he’s a man of credibility and I believe he will do the right thing. So, now firstly, the corruption in the judiciary, the magistrates, and the judges—that will be my evidence,” he said.

Teffo claims to possess concrete evidence implicating certain judges, some of whom he argues should face impeachment. He also disputes the narrative surrounding his disbarment, insisting that it does not diminish his capacity to provide testimony.

In addition to judicial matters, Adv Teffo indicated that his evidence would involve high-level political figures, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling African National Congress (ANC). “President Cyril Ramaphosa himself, I’ve got allegations against President Ramaphosa. He was not even the right person to appoint the commission to start with because along the way, he’s going to be entangled in all these allegations that are happening. I will now wonder how he is going to execute the recommendations of the commission when he himself is accused, along with the ANC,” Teffo said.

The Madlanga Commission was established to investigate allegations of impropriety and corruption within the judicial system, and Teffo’s application to testify adds a controversial and high-profile dimension to the proceedings. How the commission handles his testimony could prove pivotal in shaping public confidence in its final report.