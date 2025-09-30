Chaskalson replaces Motau as lead advocate at South Africa inquiry | Report Focus News

Advocate Matthew Chaskalson has been appointed chief evidence leader of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, replacing Advocate Terry Motau who stepped down less than two weeks after taking up the position, according to a statement from the commission on Monday.

The commission said it “remains firmly committed to fulfilling its mandate, which is of critical importance to upholding the rule of law in our country” and would not be distracted by the leadership change.

The inquiry, which carries a six-month deadline to deliver its report, is examining allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Neither the commission nor Motau provided details about why he recused himself, though media reports suggested possible threats to his safety.

Chaskalson previously served as an evidence leader at both the Marikana Commission of Inquiry and the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, bringing extensive experience to the high-pressure role.

The commission will hire a fourth advocate to join the team, which includes senior counsel Mahlape Sello and Adila Hassim, the statement said.

The commission began public hearings on Sept. 17 after President Cyril Ramaphosa established the inquiry in July following allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate had infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence structures including the South African Police Service, National Prosecuting Authority and judiciary.

Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, head of Crime Intelligence and project leader of the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal, testified on Monday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Khumalo promised to provide evidence confirming criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, according to his opening remarks.

“Sharing some of the evidence will expose our methodologies, will expose our informants,” Khumalo told the commission, requesting permission to give portions of his testimony in closed session.

Khumalo faces fraud and corruption charges related to alleged irregular appointments within Crime Intelligence. He is currently out on bail.

Khumalo said motives for politically fueled contract killings investigated by the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team are mainly linked to fraud and corruption.

Five witnesses have appeared before the commission so far, including National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions Elaine Harrison.

The commission operates with 25 to 30 staff members and faces an interim report deadline of three months.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, a retired acting Deputy Chief Justice, chairs the inquiry with two assisting commissioners.