Xhakaza questions DA on Matlala ties | Report Focus News

GERMISTON, South Africa- Ekurhuleni Mayor Doctor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza demands answers from the Democratic Alliance on how alleged crime figure Vusimuzi Matlala infiltrated the city’s administration during the party’s 2021-2024 control. The probe follows testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry linking Matlala to municipal police favors. Xhakaza announced the review on September 29, 2025, local time, to address corruption claims.

The Democratic Alliance led Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality from November 2021 until the African National Congress coalition took power in June 2024. During that period, Matlala’s company secured unapproved contracts for security services, according to party records. Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi, who remains in his role, faces accusations of registering Matlala’s private vehicles as official assets and fitting them with blue lights in 2023.

Xhakaza told media the city reviews Mkhwanazi’s 2023 reinstatement after his brief suspension over the blue lights issue. “We question how this happened under DA watch,” Xhakaza said. The mayor points to the Madlanga Commission, where KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified on September 18, 2025, about criminal syndicates infiltrating police units.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigated the blue lights matter and recommended discipline against Mkhwanazi, but no action followed. Two minority parties, the Independent Ratepayers and Residents Association of South Africa and the African Transformation Movement, tabled a motion on September 25, 2025, for his suspension and a forensic probe. City manager Immanuel Mphahlele will announce decisions soon, Xhakaza said.

The Democratic Alliance denies enabling infiltration. Party caucus leader Brandon Pretorius called for Mkhwanazi’s precautionary suspension on September 25, 2025, pending investigation. “The ANC-EFF-ActionSA coalition must act on our prior demands,” Pretorius said in a statement. The party highlights its repeated calls for probes into Matlala’s contracts since July 2025.

Matlala, 49, faces charges of attempted murder, money laundering and fraud in Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. He received bail denial on September 18, 2025. His CAT VIP Protection Service allegedly used municipal resources without approval. An Ekurhuleni official who probed the vehicle registrations received suspension in 2023, per commission testimony.

Xhakaza’s review examines processes under former DA mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana. Ngodwana’s administration awarded Matlala multimillion-rand tenders, DA records show. The mayor links this to broader syndicate threats in Gauteng, where Ekurhuleni serves 3.8 million residents east of Johannesburg. The metro handles policing, water and electricity for townships like Tembisa, where service disruptions fuel protests.

Opposition voices urge balance. African Christian Democratic Party councillor Peter Precesky demands Xhakaza’s resignation over unaddressed finances, including R2 billion in shortfalls. “Probe all eras equally,” Precesky told Report Focus. The EFF, part of the prior coalition, accuses the DA of protecting syndicates through inaction on General Mkhwanazi’s claims.

Xhakaza vows transparency. “Residents deserve ethical policing,” he said. The review report goes to council by October 31, 2025. No criminal charges file yet against Mkhwanazi.