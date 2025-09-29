South African Clinics ‘Not Border Control Points’ | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Senior health officials in South Africa have warned against attempts to turn public clinics into informal border control points, saying the practice is unlawful, dangerous, and contrary to the country’s Constitution.

In recent weeks, unauthorised groups have stationed themselves outside clinic gates, demanding identification documents from patients before allowing them entry. Witnesses report that even South African citizens have been harassed and forced to produce ID cards to access basic healthcare.

Health experts say these scenes evoke painful memories of apartheid-era pass laws, when black South Africans were required to carry identification papers to move freely. “Ordinary people are again being forced to prove their right to exist—this time to receive medical care,” said Ennie Makhafola, MMC for Health and Social Services in Johannesburg.

Officials have stressed that clinics are not immigration checkpoints and that healthcare workers are not trained or authorised to act as immigration officers. Turning clinics into border control sites, they warn, could have devastating long-term consequences for public health and human rights.

Legal and Ethical Obligations

South Africa’s Constitution is clear: “No one may be refused emergency medical treatment.” The National Health Act reinforces this principle, applying it to all individuals regardless of citizenship or legal status. The South African Human Rights Commission has stated that denying care based on immigration status would be unconstitutional.

International agreements back this position. The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the UN Convention on Migrant Workers, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the World Health Organization all require states to provide healthcare without discrimination. Any delay to check documents at clinic doors during emergencies, such as heart attacks or severe injuries, could lead to preventable deaths.

Underlying Issues

Officials acknowledge that undocumented migration poses challenges for public service planning, including staffing, budgeting, and resource allocation. They argue, however, that the solution lies in fixing immigration and labour systems—not in denying healthcare.

They call for:

Better resourcing of Home Affairs to improve documentation processes Stronger enforcement of labour laws against companies exploiting undocumented workers Investment in emergency healthcare infrastructure Clear separation between health services and immigration enforcement

Warning Against Vigilantism

There is growing concern over vigilante groups patrolling clinics and hospitals. Health leaders describe this as “vigilantism dressed up as patriotism” and warn it risks escalating intimidation and violence in healthcare settings.

Civil society movements, they note, have a history of achieving change through legal and constitutional channels. “The solution is to hold authorities accountable—not to humiliate patients at clinic gates,” said Tshegofatso Mashabela, MMC for Health in Tshwane.

Officials insist that any attempt to revise constitutional protections, such as Section 27(3), to restrict emergency care to citizens would be unconstitutional and out of step with international standards.

“Healthcare must remain a space of care, not control,” they concluded.