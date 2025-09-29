EFF Rallies as Malema Faces Firearm Discharge Verdict | Report Focus News

EAST LONDON, South Africa- Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have gathered outside the East London Magistrates’ Court, where party leader Julius Malema is awaiting judgment in his firearm discharge case.

Dozens of EFF members, dressed in the party’s signature red regalia, began arriving early on Monday morning. Many were seen singing struggle songs and chanting slogans in support of Malema as court proceedings began.

The case, which has been ongoing for three years, centres on alleged violations of South Africa’s Firearms Control Act. Malema faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as the reckless endangerment of the public.

The charges stem from an incident in 2018, during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape. Malema is accused of firing what appeared to be a high-powered rifle into the air while on stage in front of thousands of supporters. Video footage of the moment went viral, sparking national debate over gun safety and political accountability.

Malema has consistently denied the allegations. He maintains that the firearm in question was a toy gun and did not contain live ammunition. His legal team has argued that the prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the weapon was real or that any law was broken.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier is currently delivering judgment in the high-profile firearm discharge case. A verdict is expected later today.

Police have maintained a visible presence outside the courthouse to manage the large crowd and ensure proceedings continue without disruption.