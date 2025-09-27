Two shot dead in Delft gang attack on Cape Flats | Report Focus News

Two people were shot dead inside an informal dwelling in Delft on the Cape Flats on Saturday in what police suspect is a gang-related attack.

Police discovered the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies after responding to reports of a shooting in the area. Both were declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

“Police members were called to the crime scene, where they found the victims inside an informal dwelling with gunshot wounds to their bodies,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg in a statement.

Officers have launched a manhunt for the suspects who fled the scene.

“The circumstances and the motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation,” Twigg added.

The double murder comes amid a surge in gang violence on the Cape Flats, a historically disadvantaged area on the outskirts of Cape Town. Recent crime statistics show Delft recorded 195 murders in the past year, making it the fifth-highest area for murder nationally and third-highest in the Western Cape.

Gang violence has plagued the Western Cape throughout 2025, with over 300 people killed in August alone, according to provincial safety statistics. Residents in areas like Delft, Mitchells Plain and Manenberg have reported living in fear as shootings occur regularly, often in broad daylight.

Community leaders have called for increased police visibility and resources to combat the crisis. The Social Justice Coalition has highlighted that Delft has 168 police officers per 100,000 people, compared to wealthier suburbs like Rondebosch which has 556 officers per 100,000 residents despite recording zero murders in the same period.

Police have urged anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application anonymously.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.