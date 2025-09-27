e.tv cancels Scandal soap opera after 20 years - ends June 2026 | Report Focus News

South African broadcaster e.tv will end its long-running television drama Scandal! in June 2026, concluding over two decades of the country’s most-watched soap opera, the network announced Friday.

The show, which premiered in January 2005 and became a cultural phenomenon reflecting South African life, will continue airing daily episodes until its final broadcast next year. The SAFTA award-winning series has consistently ranked as one of the country’s top-rated television programs.

“The ever-changing television landscape requires broadcasters to consistently review all programming and scheduling, and we believe that Scandal! has reached the end of its life cycle,” e.tv said in a statement.

The soap opera, produced by Ochre Moving Pictures, airs Monday through Friday at 19:30 local time. It centers on the fictional media company Nyathi Family Holdings in Johannesburg.

Helga Palmer, Group Head of Local Programming and Strategy at eMedia, praised the show’s impact on South African culture.

“We are proud of what Scandal! has achieved, not only as a top-rated television property but also as a vital part of South Africa’s cultural landscape,” Palmer said.

The cancellation follows a trend of long-running South African soap operas ending in recent years. Rhythm City concluded its 14-year run in 2021. 7de Laan ended after 23 years in 2023. Muvhango wrapped up its 28-year journey in August 2025.

e.tv thanked Ochre Media, cast members, crew and viewers for supporting the show throughout its broadcast history. The network said it would ensure the series receives an appropriate send-off.

Scandal! has broadcast more than 5,000 episodes since its debut. The show tackled controversial social issues while maintaining high viewership ratings across multiple demographics.

The final episodes will air through June 2026, giving viewers nine months to prepare for the show’s conclusion.