Zimbabwe's VP vows crackdown on construction corruption | Report Focus News

Zimbabwe’s Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga warned that corruption and tender fraud will not be tolerated in the construction sector, telling industry leaders the government will crack down on unethical practices that undermine public confidence and national development.

Speaking at the Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe annual congress on Thursday, Chiwenga said corrupt dealings harm company reputations and jeopardize future business opportunities.

“We cannot and will not tolerate corruption, tender manipulation or unethical dealings that undermine confidence and compromise delivery,” Chiwenga told the congress in Masvingo.

The vice-president said unethical practices lead to public outrage and diminished consumer confidence that can significantly damage businesses.

Chiwenga described the construction industry as central to Zimbabwe’s economic growth and government objectives. He said the sector’s vibrancy and innovation demonstrate the sustainable trajectory of the country’s economy.

“As an economic regulator and employment creator, this industry is a significant employer, creating thousands of jobs and providing livelihoods for countless families,” Chiwenga said.

The vice-president noted the construction sector stimulates demand across multiple industries, from manufacturing to logistics, making it a critical regulator of economic activity.

Chiwenga pledged government support for the industry through policy reforms and improved access to financing. He said authorities remain committed to creating an enabling environment by reviewing policies and streamlining procurement processes.

The government will expand access to affordable credit and ensure micro, small, and medium enterprises in construction receive fair access to opportunities, according to Chiwenga.

Zimbabwe’s construction sector has faced challenges including materials shortages, currency instability, and allegations of procurement irregularities in government projects. Industry figures estimate the sector contributes approximately 3% to the country’s gross domestic product.

The annual congress brought together construction companies, suppliers, and government officials to discuss industry challenges and opportunities in Masvingo province, located about 290 kilometers south of the capital Harare.