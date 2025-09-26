SAPS Inquiry Must Tackle Political Interference – Van Rooyen | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been urged to examine the consequences of political interference in SAPS operations.

Major General Petronella van Rooyen, who heads Governance, Legislation and Policy in the South African Police Service (SAPS), told the commission that greater clarity is needed regarding the responsibilities of senior police officials and the police minister.

She made her remarks after allegations that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu interfered in operational matters by disbanding the Political Killing Task Team (PKTT). The unit had been investigating politically linked killings in KwaZulu-Natal and other regions.

Van Rooyen, the third witness to testify before the commission, stressed that the inquiry should consider the wider institutional impact of political involvement in policing. “The implications of political interference, particularly on where the role of the minister ends and the role of the national commissioner begins, must be clarified,” she said. “This is vital not only for the commissioner and the minister but for the organisation as a whole.”

The inquiry, chaired by Justice Madlanga, is investigating allegations of corruption and interference in SAPS. It has already heard evidence from National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Central to the hearings are 121 case dockets once handled by the PKTT. Following the task team’s disbandment, the dockets were seized by Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and stored at SAPS headquarters. Testimony before the commission suggested that this move disrupted ongoing investigations and hampered the work of detectives.

The commission has since been told that the case files were eventually returned to the PKTT, but concerns remain over how the disruption may have compromised critical investigations.

Public hearings are set to continue in Pretoria, with the next witness expected to shed further light on the controversial dockets and the broader impact of interference in SAPS operations.