Mbeki to Lead ANC Political School in KwaZulu-Natal | Report Focus News

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa- Former South African president Thabo Mbeki will this weekend lead a landmark political school class for African National Congress (ANC) structures in KwaZulu-Natal.

The event will mark Mbeki’s first direct engagement with the party’s provincial teams since the ANC reconfigured its KwaZulu-Natal structures in February, following a period of internal decline and electoral setbacks.

The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) ordered the restructuring after the party lost significant support in both the 2021 local government elections and the 2024 general election, where it failed to secure a majority nationally for the first time since 1994.

Party officials in KwaZulu-Natal say they hope Mbeki’s involvement will help guide renewal efforts. The province has been a key battleground for the ANC, and analysts note its performance there will be vital if the party is to rebuild trust with voters.

Fanele Sibisi, ANC spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said the political school will focus on strengthening organisational structures and reconnecting with communities.

“This critical engagement will provide ANC members and leaders with clear guidance on what must be done to regain the trust of the people and to ensure that the ANC once again stands as a trusted force rooted in people’s power,” Sibisi said.

Mbeki, who led the ANC and the country between 1999 and 2008, has in recent years been drawn back into party affairs amid ongoing renewal efforts. His contribution is seen as part of a broader strategy to restore discipline and credibility within ANC ranks.

The timing of the session is significant, with ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal preparing to elect new leadership at regional conferences scheduled for November. Party officials believe the lessons drawn from the engagement will shape both the renewal programme and the outcome of those contests.

For the ANC, the challenge remains not only internal unity but also regaining support in one of its most important provinces. The political school, led by Mbeki, is being positioned as a step toward that goal.