Knysna Municipality crisis: NCOP to decide on dissolution | Report Focus News

KNYSNA, South Africa- The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is expected to make a decision on Friday on whether to dissolve the Knysna Municipality, following ongoing concerns about service delivery in the Western Cape town.

The move comes after local government MEC Anton Bredell requested the intervention, citing repeated failures to address water supply challenges, sewage spills and the health risks these pose to residents.

A delegation from the Select Committee on Cooperative Governance visited Knysna this week to assess the situation. However, the eleven-member committee was split on Bredell’s request. A majority of members said they do not support dissolving the municipality, instead expressing confidence in its turnaround plan, which they intend to monitor closely.

Mayor Thando Matika, representing the African National Congress (ANC)-led council, accused Bredell of political interference. He argued that the municipality should be allowed to implement its recovery measures without external disruption.

Community and interest groups who addressed the committee also voiced opposition to dissolution. They argued that disbanding the council would create instability and uncertainty until fresh elections could be held.

On Thursday, the committee reached a broad agreement, saying it was satisfied that the municipality had presented a funded budget. It has also requested a detailed water and sanitation plan, to be submitted within two weeks.

Committee chairperson Mxolisi Kaunda confirmed the recommendation: “The report is proposing that we must not support the invocation of section 139.”

However, opposition parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus rejected this position. They argued that the severity of Knysna’s problems requires urgent intervention, including potentially placing the municipality under administration.

The final decision on whether to dissolve Knysna Municipality will rest with the NCOP when it convenes on Friday.