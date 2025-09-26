Hawks Investigate Joburg City Power Over Contracts | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Joburg City Power has confirmed it will fully cooperate with the Hawks as investigators intensify their probe into allegations of corruption involving multimillion-rand contracts.

The elite crime-fighting unit conducted another raid at the utility’s headquarters on Thursday. This latest operation focused on a tender worth more than R60 million, linked to the supply of electricity transformers that were meant to be delivered in December 2023.

According to insiders, the equipment was never delivered, despite Joburg City Power having already paid over R64 million to the contractor. Documents seen by Eyewitness News reportedly show that the contractor’s original quotation was about half the final amount invoiced.

The Hawks said their ongoing investigation is examining possible contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act. The case forms part of a broader inquiry into questionable City Power contracts valued at close to half a billion rand.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena stated that the utility is committed to transparency and will comply with all investigative requirements.

“The Hawks indicated that, should there be a need, they will request that we deliver certain laptops to their offices on Thursday next week so that they can look into them,” Mangena explained.

The Hawks launched their multi-pronged investigation into Joburg City Power in November 2023 after receiving reports of entrenched corruption within the organisation. Since then, several contracts have come under scrutiny, raising concerns about procurement practices and financial management at the city-owned utility.

As the inquiry continues, Joburg City Power says it is determined to work alongside law enforcement authorities to ensure accountability and restore public trust.