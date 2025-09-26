EMPD Deputy Chief Mkhwanazi Granted Special Leave | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been placed on special leave following allegations linking him to suspected underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The decision comes after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi named him during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week. Commissioner Mkhwanazi accused the EMPD deputy chief of granting undue favours to Matlala.

The Ekurhuleni municipality confirmed that EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi had personally applied for the leave, which has now been approved.

“He made the application on Tuesday and that special leave was approved. As to how long, I don’t have that information,” city spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said. “The process of applying for leave is a matter between an employee and their employer.”

The city council is due to meet on Thursday to determine whether Mkhwanazi should be suspended pending further investigation.

Concerns around EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi first surfaced last year when reports suggested he had provided police blue lights to Matlala, who is facing attempted murder charges.

Despite a recommendation from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) that disciplinary action be taken against him, Mkhwanazi was subsequently promoted to acting head of the EMPD.

It was only after his name was raised in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that the city moved to act.

The allegations have intensified scrutiny of leadership within the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. Thursday’s council meeting is expected to provide clarity on whether Mkhwanazi will face suspension in addition to the special leave already granted.

The outcome will likely signal how the city intends to address accountability concerns within its policing structures.