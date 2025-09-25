SAPS legal chief says minister lacked authority to disband task team | Report Focus News

The head of the South African Police Service legal division told a public inquiry on Thursday that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu lacked authority to order the disbandment of a task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Major General Petronella van Rooyen testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria that the decision to close the Political Killings Task Team fell outside the police minister’s mandate.

“Did the minister have the power to direct or command the closure of a task team that was investigating crimes? In my view, he did not have that authority,” Van Rooyen said during Thursday morning testimony.

Van Rooyen said the task team falls under operational matters, which are the sole responsibility of the national police commissioner. She explained that the minister’s key powers involve formulating national policing policy in consultation with provincial governments.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola testified earlier this week that Mchunu issued the disbandment instruction in December 2024. Masemola argued the instruction was not within Mchunu’s mandate.

Van Rooyen echoed Masemola’s position, saying Mchunu’s letter was clearly an instruction related to operational matters. She noted the document sent to Masemola included the word “direct” repeatedly.

The commission is investigating allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption and political interference in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Masemola revealed that between 2018 and February 2025, the task team handled 612 case dockets, of which 297 were finalized. “There was nothing negative that happened with the task team that might have changed opinions. The task team kept on doing good work all the way,” Masemola told the inquiry.

Van Rooyen testified that Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, the now-suspended deputy police commissioner responsible for crime detection, was not compelled to take any directive from the minister. “Section 196 of the constitution says no member of the security service may comply with a manifestly illegal order,” she said.

Van Rooyen is expected to address the legalities around the reassignment of 121 dockets from the KwaZulu-Natal task team to national police headquarters in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission following Mkhwanazi’s allegations on July 6 that criminal syndicates had infiltrated police, judicial and intelligence structures. The commission’s terms of reference require an interim report within three months.

Mchunu was placed on leave by Ramaphosa in August 2025 pending the investigation. His December 2024 instruction to disband the team has become a central focus of the inquiry.

The hearings, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, began on Sept. 17 at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.