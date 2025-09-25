Ramaphosa Warns of Job Losses if AGOA Trade Pact Lapses | Report Focus News

NEW YORK, United States- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the United States to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), warning that its expiry would threaten jobs and trade ties built over two decades.

Speaking in New York at the South Africa–US Trade and Investment Dialogue, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Mr Ramaphosa stressed that the renewal of AGOA was critical for sustaining economic growth.

“AGOA has been the foundation of US–Africa trade for nearly 25 years,” he said. “In South Africa, it has supported jobs from auto assembly plants to farms and high-tech manufacturing hubs. Its expiry would undermine those gains and remove crucial links to the Generalised System of Preferences.”

Mr Ramaphosa appealed for “predictable, preferential access” to the US market, arguing it benefits both nations. “We do not take this relationship for granted. Tariffs do not only affect one side; they ripple across industries and communities in both countries.”

The US is one of South Africa’s largest trading partners outside Africa and remains a significant source of foreign direct investment. More than 600 American companies currently operate in South Africa, employing thousands across sectors such as aerospace, mining, consumer goods, and finance.

Highlighting the reciprocal nature of the relationship, Mr Ramaphosa noted that South African firms also operate in the US, in industries ranging from financial services to food products. He said these companies serve as “ambassadors” of South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit and competitiveness.

Looking forward, the president positioned South Africa as a gateway to Africa’s fast-growing 1.4 billion-person market under the African Continental Free Trade Area. He identified opportunities in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, digital innovation, and advanced manufacturing.

Mr Ramaphosa also announced the creation of a South Africa–US Trade and Investment Forum, due to meet next year alongside South Africa’s Investment Conference.

“This is about building a partnership that looks to the future, that is resilient and adapts to the challenges of our time,” he concluded.