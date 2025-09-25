Israeli PM Slams Leaders Over Palestinian State | Report Focus News

TEL AVIV, Israel- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sharply criticised recent recognitions of a Palestinian state by several Western nations, including the UK, France, and Canada. Speaking at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday before departing for the United States, Netanyahu described these actions as a “shameful capitulation to Palestinian terror” and insisted that such recognitions would not obligate Israel in any way.

The recognitions come amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, which has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Netanyahu’s remarks underscore Israel’s longstanding position that any resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must be achieved through direct negotiations, not unilateral declarations.

In his statement, Netanyahu vowed to address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, asserting, “I will speak our truth—the truth of the citizens of Israel, the truth of the soldiers, the truth of our nation.” He further condemned leaders who, in his view, have chosen to reward what he termed “murderers, rapists and burners of children” by granting them a state in the heart of Israel.

The Israeli government’s firm stance has been met with criticism from various international actors. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank would be a “red line” for the U.S., potentially jeopardising Arab-Israeli normalization under the Abraham Accords. Macron also presented a multi-stage plan for Palestinian peace, which excludes Hamas from future governance and calls for a ceasefire and hostage releases.

On the U.S. front, President Donald Trump has pledged to prevent Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank, seeking to alleviate concerns among Arab and Muslim leaders. Trump’s administration is also promoting a 21-point peace plan aimed at resolving the conflict, though details remain limited.

As Netanyahu prepares for his fourth meeting with President Trump in Washington, discussions are expected to focus on regional diplomacy, the recovery of Israeli hostages, and strategies to counter Hamas. The international community watches closely, as these developments could significantly influence the trajectory of Middle East peace efforts.